Hunters have taken to court to complain about harassment and breach of their privacy by Birdlife Malta activists who they accused of spying on them for hours on end.

The Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK) filed a judicial protest against BirdLife Malta claiming systematic spying and breach of privacy and data as protected by data protection laws.

FKNK president Joe Perici Calascione and chief executive Lino Farrugia said in their protest that the behaviour of Birdlife’s activists was tantamount to harassment. They claimed that BirdLife Malta was filming its members for long hours while they were hunting or trapping in their private fields, resulting in a breach of the law.

“This behaviour is illegal and abusive, especially since this espionage is taking place without any legal authorisation from any competent authority. This constitutes not only an abuse of power but also qualifies as an act of private investigation without a licence,” FKNK said in its protest signed by lawyer Kathleen Calleja Grima.

It said that while it was not against inspections by those who are legally responsible for law enforcement and within the parameters of the law, the activists’ behaviour amounted to a breach of the law and violated the provisions of the Information and Data Privacy Act because the systematic filming and continuous monitoring amounted to data processing without consent of the individual.

“Birdlife Malta does not have any licence or authorisation to participate in the conduct of inspections and/or prosecutions related to the Conservation of Wild Birds Regulations, or other regulations, and this crusade against hunters and trappers is simply because Birdlife Malta is against such a hobby and is exceeding all legal limitations and being confrontational,” FKNK said.

The FKNK also filed an official complaint with the Data Protection Commissioner claiming that BirdLife Malta activists and members of the Campaign Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) spy on FKNK members daily by watching them, including with electronic means, photo cameras and binoculars.