The hunters' lobby has filed a complaint in court after a conservationist group suggested it would work towards a second national referendum on the controversial practice of spring hunting.

In a statement on Friday, the FKNK said it had filed a judicial protest in the first hall of the civil court against BirdLife Malta.

The legal step was taken after Birdlife said it “will work to reopen a discussion immediately on an abrogative referendum on hunting."

In an April 2015 referendym voters voted narrowly in favour of retaining the spring hut, with a 50.4% majority.

Those against the practice of spring hunting won the vote in Malta but it was not enough to exceed a bigger margin in favour of the hunters in Gozo.

Earlier this month, the government’s consultative ORNIS Committee on voted in favour of lifting the moratorium on the spring hunting of turtle doves, which is a protected species.

The European Commission has threatened to take Malta to court over the practice which is against EU law.

Malta applies for a so-called derogation, a legal exemption, whenever it opens a spring hunting season.

On Friday, the FKNK said it will continue to fight in favour of the continued practice of spring hunting.

The FKNK said it is ready to take any necessary steps to prevent Birdlife Malta from calling for another referendum, which they estimated would cost the Maltese taxpayer €6 million.