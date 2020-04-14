Hunters have launched a fundraising campaign for health authorities as a sign of gratitude towards their invaluable work all those fighting COVID-19.

The initiative is being led by the hunters' federation FKNK.

Donations can be made by calling 5150 2096 (€5), 5160 2018 (€10), or 5180 2023 (€25).



Other donations will be received in Bank of Valletta account IBAN: MT06VALL22013000000040010164145. Each donation should have reference: COVID-19 Health Authority Donation.



All donations will be acknowledged.