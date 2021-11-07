The hunters federation (FKNK) protested on Sunday that finches that a trapper was using as live-decoy, were being released into the wild by the authorities even before the alleged trapper was even taken to court.

"What if the trapper is acquitted. How and what compensation will be awarded to the trapper who had his birds unjustly confiscated and released into the wild?" the federation asked. It said current treatment is unfair and provocative.

It said it is also looking at what legal action was needed regarding the 'false insinuations' being made by BirdLife Malta and their partners from Germany, CABS, in relation to finches’ migration.

It said it could never accept 'the arrogant 'persecution, through espionage, provocation, violation of private property and arbitrary exercise of alleged rights' that are also being exercised by BirdLife Malta and CABS activists, to the serious detriment of trappers taking part in research' - a reference to trapping.

It also called on the government and the Commissioner of Police to protect the Maltese and Gozitan trappers.

Trappers were urged to cooperate with the authorities at all times, and them not to fall victim to 'the malicious hassle of BirdLife Malta and CABS activists'.