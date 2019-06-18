More than 350 turtle doves, bred in captivity by members of the hunters’ lobby, have been released into the wild in Ta’Qali.



The release was the third annual event in an ongoing project by the FKNK: 400 turtle doves were released in Buskett Gardens in 2017, and 700 at the shooting ranges in Żebbuġ, Gozo, last year.



The FKNK said numbers this year were slightly lower because several birds were distributed to members for use as breeding stock.



Moreover, the FKNK said it would later this year be setting up its own main breeding aviary, which would allow thousands of birds to be released into the wild in the next few years.



“The released amount can serve as a compensation measure for turtle doves that may be taken from the wild in the Maltese islands,” it said.



Turtle dove hunting has been suspended under a moratorium imposed in 2017 to address declining population numbers, but the FKNK lobbied unsuccessfully for the ban to be lifted ahead of this year’s spring hunting season.



The FKNK said that, since 2017, it had organised a pool of large-scale breeders selling the birds’ stock offspring to the group for eventual release.



“The species reproduces at a steady rate in captivity and large numbers in offspring are thus obtained and since a good number of the birds are being bought from different breeders, this ensures genetic diversity,” it said.



“This project constitutes Malta’s concrete evidence’ contribution towards the species conservation status in the wild and the released birds will augment the wild migrating population.”



The release was held at the start of the Game & Country Expo, a hunting industry showcase organised by the FKNK at the MFCC in Ta’Qali. Clint Camilleri, parliamentary secretary for agriculture, attended the event.