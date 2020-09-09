The hunters' federation has called for help by Malta's six MEPs to stop an EU proposal which will see a restriction of the use of lead in gunshot.

Earlier this month a majority of EU states backed a European Commission proposal to ban lead in gunshot in the proximity of wetlands. The European Parliament will vote on the proposal in November.

The FKNK said that if the proposal becomes law, lead in gunshot would have to end in small countries such as Malta.

Malta was among six countries which voted against the proposal within the Committee on European Regulation on Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals.

The federation said the proposal is illegal and disproportionate and the matter needs to be reconsidered.

The European Federation of Hunters, of which the FKNK forms part, it also in opposition.

The Maltese federation said that with assistance from the European federation, it will continue to seek a reasonable solution in the interests of Malta's hunters and enthusiasts of sports shooting.