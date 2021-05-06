Hunters are calling for the removal of commissioners Pauline Miceli and Alison Bezzina from their posts threatening to take to the streets in protest should this not be done.

While Miceli is Commissioner for Children, Bezzina is Commissioner for Animal Welfare. Both have expressed “their personal emotional beliefs” when commenting as commissioners in support of Birdlife’s “latest anti-hunting campaign” to ban children and youths from accompanying hunters while hunting, the FKNK said.

Miceli hit out against a hunter who handed a gun to a child and guided him to shoot at a bird, calling the behaviour abusive and dangerous after Birdlife uploaded a video in which a child is seen handling a shotgun in Miżieb and being shown how to use it.

Bezzina, the FKNK said, argued that children exposed to hunting become desensitised to animal cruelty.

“The latter does not even seem aware that the Animal Welfare Act by which she is bound, expressly excludes hunting,” it said.

FKNK insisted that, through such statements, both commissioners have overstepped and abused their official positions.

Hoping that the government would heed its call for the commissioners’ removal, FKNK warned that failing this, it will take all legal actions at its disposal, including taking to the streets in protest.



It said it will write about this “unethical commissioners’ behaviour” to their responsible ministers, Michael Falzon and Anton Refalo, respectively.

