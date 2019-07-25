As part of celebrations in St Julian’s mark­ing the feast of St Julian, hunters from the town and San Ġwann will to­morrow fire a salvo of blanks in honour of their patron saint from the parish church roof. Turtle doves (gamiem) bred in captivity will also be released.

Other hunters are welcome to take part in the event which is organised by the Federation of Hunters, Trappers and Conservationists (FKNK).

All participants are to gather in the parish hall tomorrow at 6.30pm where blank cartridges, sponsored by the federation, will be distributed.

After the event, food and drink will be served in the parish hall.

The public is invited to attend.