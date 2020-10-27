The hunter’s federation is demanding police protection for its members, saying that violent incidents against them are on the rise.

In a statement on Tuesday, the FKNK urged its members not to fall prey to the provocation and to immediately report any such incidents to the authorities.

The FKNK cited a number of alleged attacks on its members.

In one case, a man is alleged to have grabbed a trapper by the neck and told him “I’ll kill you”. The FKNK said the victim had filed a report at Victoria police station.

It said that, in another incident, FKNK members had found a bag of rat poison scattered at Miżieb woodlands in Mellieħa, and said the intention was to poison the dogs which accompanied hunters.

On Monday morning, cars belonging to hunters which were in the Manikata area were vandalised, the federation said. Victims had filed a police report.

Video: FKNK

Tensions concerning hunting and trapping have been running high over the past weeks, after the government steamrolled ahead with a decision to hand management of Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to the FKNK with no consultation and few clear guarantees concerning public access.

The FKNK has repeatedly blamed Birdlife Malta for the tension, saying the NGO was intent on sparking anger against it and had now resorted to inviting foreigners to police the countryside and act as “hunt saboteurs”.

Birdlife is one of several organisations to have protested against the government decision to hand management of nature reserves over to the FKNK.

The FKNK said it wanted regulations to protect the legitimate rights of hunters and trappers, adding that it had presented its proposals to the Home Affairs Ministry.

It added that it would help all its members who were victims of any such acts and provide legal representation if needed.

