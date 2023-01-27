The children's commissioner on Friday expressed concern that hunting exhibitions in schools could "inadvertently promote the use of firearms among children.

Heads of schools in Malta and Gozo were informed on Wednesday that the Gozo Ministry will be funding exhibitions about hunting in state schools, sparking outrage from BirdLife.

The exhibitions are being organised by Kaċċaturi San Ubertu, a local hunting lobby group.

On Friday Education Minister Clifton Grima defended the Gozo ministry’s decision to fund the exhibitions, saying that students need to be shown the “world in its entirety”.

In the evening, the Office of the Commissioner for Children said it was aware that hunting was a "legitimate Maltese pastime" that should only be accessible to adults.

"Parents have every right to pass their pastime onto their children however, this should be done in a safe and age-appropriate manner.

"It needs to be done in a controlled setting that provides context and guidance and which ensures that children only engage in hunting when they come of age," it said in a statement.

It added that while it did not have a position or agenda on hunting as the matter was outside its remit, "we must ensure that there are necessary and sufficient safeguards in place to protect children from physical harm which may be caused by the use of weapons".