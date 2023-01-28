A hunting lobby that is organising taxpayer-funded exhibitions in state schools has claimed that it has no intention of encouraging children to take up the hobby.

“The exhibition is purely educational and does not entice children to take up hunting,” Kaċċaturi San Ubertu said in a statement on Saturday that also lashed out at the children’s commissioner for having expressed concern about the plans.

The commissioner, the hunting group said, should “check her facts before parroting an opinion”.

Kaċċaturi San Ubertu will be holding a series of exhibitions in schools across Malta and Gozo about hunting, with the event funded by the Gozo Ministry.

Education Minister Clifton Grima has backed the plans, saying children should be exposed to all parts of the country's cultural heritage.

The plans have drawn condemnation from bird conservation group Birdlife Malta and were also received with concern by children’s commissioner Antoinette Vassallo, who said it was important that children were shielded from “physical harm which may be caused by the use of weapons.”

Hunting, the commissioner said, should be restricted to adults and needed to be taught to children in controlled settings that provide context and guidance.

Kaċċaturi San Ubertu said the commissioner’s concerns about the use of firearms did not appear to apply to video games or movies, given that she had not condemned those.

They also argued that the exhibition sought to provide a balanced view about hunting, given that children in schools are taught that hunters “are murderers”.

“Hunting being a totally lacking and prejudiced subject in their education, it informs on the right and the wrong, the culture and benefits being either culinary or the work of hunters towards the environment, all being facts which are intentionally omitted in our children’s education,” the group said.

“Children should be educated on any subject making them aware of what is right and what is wrong and what is safe and what is not. This is exactly the scope of the exhibition,” they said.

It said that children were currently “indoctrinated” by BirdLife Malta and that the commissioner should focus on that, rather than worry about “an informative exhibition that enjoys official acceptance.”