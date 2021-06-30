Culminating after a year’s search for the most extraordinary new products and services, Robb Report, the renowned American luxury lifestyle publication, has revealed the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Spyder as the Best Convertible for 2021.

Recognised in the magazine’s 33rd annual Best of the Best issue, Lamborghini’s latest V10-powered open-air super sports car was featured among the world’s premier automobiles, yachts, jewelry, hotels, fashions and more. The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder was most recently named Robb Report’s Sports Car of The Year in early 2021.

“We thank Robb Report for awarding the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, not only with one, but with two special accolades this year,” said Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Since its initial debut in 2014, the Huracán lineup has been widely celebrated by the media, fans and customers, so it’s no surprise the rear-wheel drive, open-top model is receiving a lot of attention.”

Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is the newest open-top evolution of the Huracán range and features a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine. It is the only rear-wheel drive model in the current Lamborghini line up, and features the new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS), removing torque vectoring and enabling drifting in Sport mode. It boasts 610 horsepower, can reach 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds and carries a top speed of 201 mph.