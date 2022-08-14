Hubert Hurkacz shrugged off a slow start to upset fourth seed Casper Ruud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday and reach the final of the ATP Montreal Masters.

The eighth-seeded Pole needed two hours to oust his Norwegian opponent, who had dropped just one set all week.

Hurkacz finished with 47 winners - including 18 aces - and 19 unforced errors, advancing on his second match point.

He will play his second Masters 1000 final against either Briton Dan Evans or Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

“I was just trying to stay in the match, he was better for the first set and a half,” the winner said. “I just had to hold on and fight.”

Hurkacz has gone to three sets in each of his matches this week, but said he wasn’t feeling any physical toll.

Click here for full story