A defiant Adrian Delia declared he was still leader of the opposition and the Nationalist Party.

Adrian Delia met President George Vella on Thursday after Nationalist Party MPs triggered a process designed to oust him as opposition leader. They are proposing Therese Comodini Cachia to take over as opposition leader.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday evening, Delia said these were difficult times brought about by the party’s own people.

"I was elected as leader of this big party so that together we will implement 'A New Way' and I have tried, over and over again, to do this."

"This has not been easy to do and the old ways have fought back but I am still here..."

He said he could not say he was not hurt by the developments some individuals had brought upon themselves and yes, he was angry about this as he knew party supporters were too.

Delia said the party was still there because of its ability to unite and bring people together. To be clear, he said, action would be taken at the opportune moment and within the party structures.

In the meantime, Delia said he remained open to all within this group who, for the moment remained part of the PN to together discuss and reconcile.

"You are our people who count, you count for the party and for me. I will not lose heart and will not abandon you or the party.

"Together we can overcome this obstacle stronger than ever," he said.