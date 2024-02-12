San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan absorbed a third agonizing Super Bowl defeat Sunday, but vowed the 49ers would bounce back after being denied in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship showpiece.

“We all hurt,” Shanahan said after the 49ers fell 25-22 to the Chiefs — who won it with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass with three seconds left in overtime.

“Everyone knows how it feels. Don’t have a lot of words for it. Obviously, we’re hurting. Our team’s hurting. That’s how it goes when you put yourself out there."

