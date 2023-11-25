Champions Barcelona visit Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday reeling after midfield Gavi’s devastating cruciate ligament injury, which is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Coach Xavi Hernandez has called the 19-year-old the “soul” of the team on multiple occasions and his tenacity will be badly missed with the Catalans already struggling for form.

The trip to Rayo’s Vallecas stadium starts a tough run of fixtures for third-placed Barca, four points behind leaders Girona at the top of La Liga.

Barca host Porto on Tuesday looking to claim Champions League last 16 qualification, before welcoming Atletico Madrid and then Girona in key domestic clashes.

