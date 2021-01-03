A man who allegedly slashed his estranged wife with a kitchen knife during a row that followed a New Year’s Eve dinner has been remanded in custody.

The 58-year old man was taken court on Saturday evening. He pleaded not guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm, slightly injuring and harassing his wife as well as sending her threatening messages.

Prosecuting inspector Eman Hayman explained that the couple were going through personal separation, with proceedings before the family court having reached an advanced stage.

An argument between the two had broken out while the couple were out in the early hours of New Year’s Day, escalating when they got back home.

It was around 3am when the man allegedly first bit the woman and then slashed her with a kitchen knife on the stomach.

A doctor from the Paola health clinic subsequently certified the woman’s injuries as slight.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in view of the marital situation of the couple, whose case had been long ongoing.

Moreover, the attempted aggression had been a serious one, inspector Hayman further pointed out.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono explained that the accused would take up residence at his mother’s home if granted bail.

However, lawyer Rene’ Darmanin, representing the alleged victim, countered that the alternative address happened to be located in the same village.

Debono argued further that there was no proof to support the perceived risk of tampering with evidence, given that at this stage of proceedings there were only the version of the prosecuting officer against that of the defence lawyers.

Not to mention the legal arguments as to whether one could speak of the offence of ‘attempted’ grievous bodily harm, the lawyer went on.

Defence lawyer Victor Bugeja further pointed out that the accused had always wanted to save his marriage and had invited his wife and daughter out to dinner on New Year’s Eve.

Morever, the man’s relatives would keep a close eye on him if he were to be granted bail, Bugeja said, noting further that in this case the alleged victim could lawfully choose not to testify.

However, having heard submissions by both parties the court, presided over by Magistrate Audrey Demicoli, turned down the request, in view of the fact that the alleged victim was still to be summoned to testify, further issuing a protection order in her regard.

Whilst remanding the accused in custody, the court directed the prosecution to summon the wife at the first hearing following the arraignment.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Victor Bugeja and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin appeared parte civile.