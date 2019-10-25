A married man who allegedly injured and threatened to kill his wife was granted bail after pleading not guilty to domestic violence charges on Friday.

The 33-year old father, whose name was banned from publication under court order to protect the identity of his young children, was charged with slightly injuring his wife during the incident that allegedly broke out at the couple’s matrimonial home in Żejtun.

He was further charged with causing the woman to fear violence, misusing electronic telecommunications equipment as well as threatening his alleged victim.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard explained that the man had threatened the woman verbally as well as through phone messages.

Defence lawyer Dustin Camilleri requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, upheld the request against a third party guarantee of €2,500, an order to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by a curfew while living outside Żejtun.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victim.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared parte civile.