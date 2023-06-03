A fight that broke out between a married couple when the husband returned home late on Thursday evening led both of them to file separate police reports, a court heard when the husband was arraigned on Saturday.

The incident took place at the couple’s Birżebbuġa home when a violent row broke out at around 4:00am on Thursday night, allegedly triggered by the husband’s late return to the residence where the couple lived with other relatives.

Prosecuting Inspector Audrey Micallef explained that both husband and wife had gone separately to the police to report the incident.

The woman claimed that her husband had returned home later than expected and evidently under the influence of drink.

An argument broke out and as the situation escalated, the man allegedly grabbed her by the neck, hitting her on the face and even biting her nose.

There were finger marks on her neck, said the inspector.

At one point the man allegedly locked his wife inside the bedroom and removed the key.

When she tried dialing the police, he allegedly snatched her mobile and smashed it, the victim later told police.

Her 29-year old husband, a Syrian national, subsequently reported that during the argument his wife had even bit his finger.

Charges were issued against the man who upon arraignment pleaded not guilty to holding the victim against her will, slightly injuring her, wilfully damaging her Apple iPhone.

He was also charged with attacking, insulting and threatening her as well as wilfully breaching the public peace.

His lawyer, Mario Mifsud, argued that the alleged victim was in fact “very dangerous,” as evidenced by “shocking” footage he had received shortly before today’s hearing.

That footage, showed to the presiding Magistrate in the presence of the prosecution, appeared to show the woman holding a sizable knife.

During the fight she hit the accused in his private parts and held a knife, argued the man’s lawyer.

Even if provoked, her actions were clearly excessive, argued Mifsud when making submissions on bail.

The prosecutor objected to bail in view of the fact that proceedings were still at an early stage and because of the risk of tampering with evidence.

The alleged victim was also expected to face criminal charges, confirmed the prosecutor.

After hearing both parties’ submissions and in light of the circumstances of the case the court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, upheld the defence’s request granting bail against a deposit of €300, a personal guarantee of €15,000, signing the bail book every day and on condition of not approaching the alleged victim nor the locality of Birżebbuġa.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyers Mario and Nicholas Mifsud are defence counsel.