Rock star Energy Husqvarna Factory racing team driver Graham Jarvis has dominated the 23rd annual edition of the Erzberg-rodeo Hare Scramble, one of the hardest enduro events in the world. Jarvis successfully secured arguably the biggest win of his career, claiming his fifth victory atop the ‘Iron Giant’.

The Austrian motorcycle hard enduro event started in 1995 and is currently the largest of its kind in Europe. The three-day event located on top of an ancient Austrian iron mine consists of a number of races and qualifiers, all of which lead up to the final Hare Scramble race, where the top riders performing amazing feats of endurance compete over an annually changed route of 35km.

Despite an early onset of rain, conditions on the mountain through the three days proved favourable for riders, as the dusty ground led to dry climbs.

As the 2019 Erzbergrodeo Hare Scramble progressed, five different rides throughout the race fought to lead the pack through the infamous twisty and narrow sections of the scramble. Ultimately, it was British rider Jarvis who had the measure of the mountain, claiming victory in an unbelievable two hours and 26 minutes, followed by KTM rider Manuel Lettenbichler.

The now five-time champion Jarvis happily spoke out after the race, saying: “This was my most important win at Erzberg. I was doubting myself but I worked really hard and it is just an incredible feeling. I kept focused and that was the key. The course changed a lot from when we walked it, so it was important to keep looking up. I was really feeling it physically but I knew when I was through there I had it in the bag.”

For Husqvarna Jarvis’s triumph marks the third victory for the factory racing team in the last four Hare Scrambles. With future plans to maintain these results by continually improv-ing and fine-tuning their hard enduro motorcycles, Husqvarna promises to be a highly competitive team in motorcycle events for many years to come.

