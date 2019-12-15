Motorcross has been a sport long embedded in the heart of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ celebrated history. Known globally as being long-standing innovators of the sport, Husqvarna first introduced purpose-built motocross racing motorcycles more than 60 years ago. With this prestigious past, the Swedish manufacturer looks to maintain its relationship with the sport through its new FC 450 Rockstar edition bike.

Husqvarna Motorcycles engineers have continued to combine feedback collected from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team riders with extensive testing to further improve this championship winning model. True to the brand’s commitment to continued development of its premium quality machines, the 2020 FC 450 Rockstar edition sets the benchmark in terms of handling, class-leading SOHC 450 cc performance, reliability and weight.

With a focus on optimising suspension performance, the 2020 FC 450 Rockstar edition has updated WP XACT 48 mm front forks, which work affably with the bike’s hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame and CNC-machined adjustable offset triple clamps. The robust, lightweight chassis also features a composite carbon fibre two-piece subframe design.

Delivering outstanding peak power with an overall weight of just 27.3kg the motor is placed close to the bike’s centre of gravity for greatly improved manoeuvrability. Highest levels of quality and durability are ensured by a CP forged box-in-box piston and a PANKL conrod. The bike also features and FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer, DID DirtStar rims, ODI grips, Rekluse factory racing clutch cover, ProTaper handlebars, advanced bodywork and a high grip seat cover.

Delivering the latest cutting-edge technology, Husqvarna Motor-cycles’ engineers ensure the 2020 FC 450 Rockstar edition sets the benchmark in terms of handling, power, weight and aesthetics.

Fapi Motors is the local distributor of Husqvarna motorcycles. Visit the showroom in Mdina Road, Attard, or send an e-mail to info@FapiMotors.com for more information. One can also follow the Husqvarna Motorcycles Malta Facebook page for the latest updates.

Fapi Motors is a mobility business unit within Famalco Group Building Businesses.