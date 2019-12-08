Following the extremely successful unveiling of the Norden 901 Concept model at EICMA, Husqvarna Motorcycles have announced that this exciting, new twin-cylinder machine will go into production, a move that underlines Husqvarna Motorcycles’ growing commitment to the street segment.

Breaking cover for the first time during the International Motorcycle show in Italy, the Norden 901 received high levels of interest from the hundreds of thousands of attending motorcycle fans as well as the motorcycle media. Now set to become a key addition to Husqvarna Motorcycles’ street line-up, the dynamic and versatile long-distance traveller will offer the modern motorcycle rider a balance of practical accessibility and comfort.

Delivering effortless rideability and high-end modern equipment

Forming Husqvarna Motorcycles’ vision of an adventure-touring motorcycle, the Norden 901 is a dynamic, twin-cylinder motorcycle that features advanced rider ergonomics and high performance based on years of rally experience.

Featuring distinct and modern design, it delivers both outstanding street and offroad performance. Class-leading lightness and power delivery is set in a versatile and accessible package, precisely arranged to allow discerning riders uncompromised exploration possibilities.

Delivering effortless rideability and high-end modern equipment the Norden 901 can be used on daily commutes, extended adventures and everything in between.

Technical features of the slim and light adventure touring motorcycle include 889.5 cc parallel twin engine specifically tuned for adventure usage, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, comfortable ergonomics with confidence-inspiring handling and high-quality WP suspension components perfecting the balance between offroad performance and touring ability.

Further information related to the Norden 901 is expected to be released by Husqvarna Motorcycles as it nears market launch.

