Hyatt Regency Malta has officially opened its doors today, October 10, ready to welcome guests to the all-new 151-room hotel located in the heart of St Julian’s, Hyatt Regency Malta combines modern architecture with Maltese heritage, morphing the past and present seamlessly.

Offering a full range of services and amenities, the Hyatt Regency brand is designed for productivity and stress-free stays by offering seamless and personalised experiences. This magnificent property in Malta also houses an indoor and rooftop swimming pool, spa by Carisma Spa & Wellness, Hyatt StayFit Gym with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment. Business travelers at Hyatt Regency Malta will furthermore benefit from 479 square metres of flexible meeting, event and exhibition space which can accommodate from 10 to 200 guests

Hyatt Regency Malta boasts three bars and restaurants, led by award winning executive chef Noel Azzopardi. All eateries offer the ideal space to meet, greet and simply slow down. The main restaurant, Seed, overlooks the piazza and the historical Augustinian priory, open all day promising a truly unforgettable dining experience. The rooftop bar by the pool, GIN-ger, offers snacks, drinks and the stunning backdrop of St George’s Bay, while coffee and nibbles are served at Thyme which is set just off the hotel’s lobby.

Albert Galea, BayStreet Group CEO said: “It gives us great pleasure to open the first Hyatt-branded property in Malta, we have seen this project through from negotiation to opening and managed the build of this spectacular property in record time thanks to the dedication of the team and investors. We eagerly await the arrival of our guests and are confident that we will deliver on the Hyatt promise to make travel free form stress and filled with success.”

Hotel manager Mark Vella added: “We are opening during challenging times but we are fortunate to have a great team working hard to provide local and international guests with energising experiences, all the while maintaining the high standards of the responsible and empathetic service that the Hyatt Regency brand is known for.”

The Malta hotel adds to the growing Hyatt Regency brand portfolio in Europe as Hyatt strengthens its presence on the continent, making it the 23rd Hyatt Regency-branded hotel in Europe.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com or hyattregencymalta.com.