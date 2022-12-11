The five-star hotel Hyatt Regency Malta celebrated its second anniversary with a tree-planting ceremony at Santa Rita Priory.

The project involved the planting of a variety of trees and plants within the gardens of the priory, situated in the piazza in front of the hotel. The trees were planted by the Hyatt Regency management team joined by the Augustinian friars as part of their ongoing collaboration to improve the community.

The trees planted included three citrus trees and seven olive trees (Arbequina), together with a variety of flowering plants such as society garlic (tulbaghia violacea), bird of paradise (sterlizia regina) and rosemary (rosmarino officinalis).

An irrigation system was also installed to automatically hydrate the newly planted trees and plants using water from the priory wells.