High levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons have been found in a brand of laurel leaves.

The Environmental Health Directorate said that the Lorbeerblatter brand product must not be used.

The warning applies to the 30g packets with use by dates between 30.09.2020 and 31.12.2020, and lot numbers 50187-S and 51993-S.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Sta Venera, or by e-mail mhi@gov.mt.