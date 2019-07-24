A few days ago, I sat back, relaxed and prepared to enjoy the stunning computer animated remake of the musical film, The Lion King.

However, although I dutifully followed the instructions to switch off my phone in an attempt to spend a couple of hours away from the world outside, I was spectacularly unsuccessful in my quest.

Of course, this was not the first time I had watched The Lion King and I was already familiar with the storyline and characters after having replayed the DVD hundreds of times in the early years of this century. But, this time round, it struck a chord like it had never done before.

Perhaps it was because I had never really sat down to watch it from beginning to end as I tended to use it to buy myself 90 minutes of peace and quiet in the face of some looming deadline.

Or maybe, more likely, it was because the events on the big screen seemed to mimic uncannily the local and global experiences unfolding around us.

Within the span of a single generation, the beautiful Pride Lands are ruined. Under King Mufasa, although everyone must eat and both prey and predators have their place in the world, the balance of nature and the circle of life are respected by all.

King Scar, through his alliance with the hyenas, upsets this delicate balance due to the overhunting they wrought in an attempt to satisfy their greed. There is a feeling of fear, despondency and resignation among all other animals. It is only young Nala who has the hope and courage to challenge the status quo and to believe that something can still be done.

For our islands to remain liveable and beautiful, these efforts by civil society need all visionary politicians to step forward, step up and enrol

During the entire film, I could think of nothing other than the exploitation of natural re-sources, over-development and climate change being experienced worldwide, with Greta Thunberg taking the place of young Nala. Closer to home, we seem set on irreversibly ruining our island to make room for more housing, wider roads and hotel/apartment developments.

Yes, there is definitely a widespread feeling of despondency and resignation where the environment is concerned – a feeling that it can only be this way and that no other way is possible.

Will there be enough young Nalas out there who believe that something can be done to reverse this process and are we still in time to do it?

Over the past weeks, I have come to sense that there is a fledgling movement truly beginning to understand and appreciate the meaning of the Sustainable Development Goals and placing persons at the heart of development.

For this movement to survive and grow, for our islands to remain liveable and beautiful, these efforts by civil society need all visionary politicians to step forward, step up and enrol.

Finally, a word of warning to all aspirant Lion Kings – careful who you decide to let into your bed, as a hyena’s belly is never full…

Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat is president of the European Public Health Association.