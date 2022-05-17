The portal of Italians in the world, Italiani.it, has organised an art exhibition by young Roman artists, which will be held in Malta. The exhibition will be opening on May 25 and will be held at the headquarters of the Dante Alighieri Society at 134 Old Bakery Street, Valletta.

The recent pandemic has enormously limited the possibilities of expression and interaction, especially for young people, those young people who were once projected into an international future without fear of physical restrictions, as regards both material spaces and human contacts, the so-called “Erasmus” generation.

The pandemic contingency has undoubtedly contributed to the creation of trauma but has simultaneously aroused in young people a sense of revenge in view of their future, kindling a desire to express themselves, to get involved, and also reconsider their pre-pandemic life.

The title of the exhibition is Young Roman artists in Malta – Hypostasis. In philosophical language, what benefits from its own consistency is beyond the phenomenal flow (Substantia); hence, the substance, the nature from which the properties of a thing flow.

Giorgia Grassi, one of the participating artists.

The title of the exhibition originates from the need for mobilisation, the urgency to get out of the emotional and creative suspension generated by the global pandemic.

The exhibition aims to give these young people a new opportunity, the possibility of giving space to their own creativity on that European stage that has been denied them for too long.

The Hypostasis exhibition is featuring the works of eight young Roman talents: Giorgia Grassi, Marcello del Prato, Francesco Misiti, Issachar, Giovanni Lo Castro, Silvio Giammarco, Claudia Montesi, Pierre Peroncini.