Hyundai is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the classic Grandeur flagship saloon by creating a ‘retro-futuristic restomod’.

The concept uses the same boxy design as the original car from 1986, but gets a new electric powertrain and a series of technological updates.

The most notable update to the exterior is the addition of the ‘Parametric Pixel’ headlights and tail lights, which use LED technology and debuted on the firm’s Ioniq 5 EV. Other more subtle updates include new wing mirrors and covered wheels.

Hyundai says its designers applied a ‘newness plus retro’ ethos to the interior, which has burgundy velvet and leather upholstery, while the centre armrest has a hidden pop-out compartment for valuables.

