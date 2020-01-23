Hyundai is planning to introduce a series of new models in 2020.

The South Korean manufacturer, which has recently launched the new i10, has revealed plans for a variety of new models in both its traditional ‘i’ series of cars as well as in the SUV segment.

An all-new version of the firm’s i20 hatch is expected to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March, replacing a car which was first introduced back in 2014 – though a facelifted version came to market in 2018.

Later on in the year will see the arrival of two updated SUV models – likely to be the Sante Fe and Kona – with an all-new model arriving later.

Given Hyundai’s push towards electrification – the firm expects to electrify 75 per cent of its line-up by the end of the year including mild hybrids – it’s likely that this new SUV will be electrified in some way.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK managing director, told the PA news agency: “Electrification is incredibly important. We’re in a great position because we have a lot of electric and alternatively fuelled vehicles in the market right now, and we’ve got a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles we’ve got coming through for 2020.

“At the moment, 75 per cent of our cars come with an electrified option, and as we move to 2025 everything will have an electrified option.

“With i10 we give a proposition which is attractive to our existing customers, and at the same time we can attract new customers with more of the electric SUV.”

Hyundai also announced plans to introduce both a new battery-electric vehicle and a new crossover in 2021, though further details on this are limited.