Hyundai has announced that it will rebuild the iconic Pony Coupe Concept originally created for the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

Working with Italian design firm GFG Style, the rebuilt concept looks set for a full reveal in the spring.

GFG Style is headed up by father and son founders Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro, the former of which helped to create the original concept back in 1974. At the time, Hyundai contacted Giugiaro with a proposition to design the firm’s first independent model. Giugiaro was commissioned to create blueprints and build five concepts, one of which was a coupe.

