Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 5, an electric crossover that is the first model in the firm’s dedicated electric vehicle sub-brand.

The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai’s new electric vehicle platform, which gives designers more freedom with the design than would be possible if adapting a traditional combustion-engined car.

As such, the Ioniq 5 has a longer wheelbase than would traditionally be offered with a vehicle of this size, with shorter overhangs at the front and rear, resulting in similar cabin space to a large SUV.

The exterior design has a cool retro-inspired look, with sharp angles and a new ‘Parametric Pixel’ light design for the front and rear. The 5 debuts the new design language that will be used across the Ioniq range to differentiate these models from the rest of the Hyundai line-up.

Inside, the long wheelbase and flat floor enabled by the battery pack provides a lot of room, so designers worked on a ‘living space’ theme rather than follow traditional car design. For example, a movable centre console gives passengers the chance to choose between space and practicality, while those in the rear can also access cup holders and USB ports.

A glass roof also gives a better sense of space by letting in more light, while the use of eco-friendly materials is said to be a key part of the Ioniq brand’s sustainable vision.

There are a few powertrain combinations available, with single and dual motor setups, a choice of 58kWh and 72.5kWh battery pack, and two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. The quickest configuration provides a 0-60mph time of five seconds.