The South Korean firm has expanded its supermini range with the addition of the N Line, which draws styling and technical inspiration from the firm’s performance-focused N cars.

The model also introduces a 1.0-litre petrol engine to the line-up, which gets 100bhp and 172Nm of torque. The 0-60mph (0-97km/h) sprint takes 10.3 seconds with a top speed of 115mph (185km/h). Other technical upgrades include an increased spring rate, longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers.

On the outside, the N Line adds a bespoke front grille with integrated LED running lights, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips and red stripes to indicate its ‘N’ heritage. Inside, there’s an N-branded steering wheel and gear stick, cloth seats with red stitching and rear privacy glass.

On-board equipment includes an eight-inch infotainment screen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Tech Pack adds navigation and a five-year subscription to Hyundai’s telematics service.