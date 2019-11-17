Hyundai is set to reveal a ‘groundbreaking’ SUV concept at next week’s LA Motor Show, with new teaser images revealed.

Said to be an ‘innovative’ and ‘eco-focused’ car, little is known about the details of the Urban Vision Crossover Concept, though preview images show a high-set, short-wheelbase silhouette.

Angular creases are visible in the bodywork, with thin taillights and a protruding rear spoiler clear to see in the side-view image. A glimpse of the front end also hints at a diamond-patterned textured grille.

What we do know is some trick technology will be applied to the grille, which closes when the vehicle is stationary. During driving, a sequence of movements in the unit is said to create ‘a truly dynamic forward demeanour’.

It’s also known the concept will use a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though specifics are yet to be confirmed. SangYup Lee, head of the Hyundai Global Design Centre, said: “We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language.”

It’s unlikely the Urban Vision Crossover Concept will enter production, though there is every chance of it influencing future products from the firm.