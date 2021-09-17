Hyundai has released a new concept – the Vision FK – which forms a part of the firm’s efforts to ‘popularise hydrogen’ by 2040.

Following on from its pledge to go all-electric in Europe by 2035, the South Korean manufacturer has issued plans to increase its use of hydrogen fuel cell technology in its cars. It has also said that it is attempting to create a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that will cost the same as a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2030.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com