Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has overcome another hurdle on his way to becoming a member of the European Court of Auditors.

The European Parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly backed his nomination, with 551 votes in favour, 45 against and 33 abstensions.

Hyzler's nomination must now be formally approval by the member states before he can take up his post in September.

He will succeed former Labour finance minister Leo Brincat for the six-year-term.

Hyzler was questioned by the European Parliament's Budgetary Control Committee on April 21 and also won a strong vote there.

Nationalist MEP David Casa was among the first to congratulate Hyzler on Tuesday, noting that he had won votes from across the political groups.

He said Hyzler had distinguished himself as commissioner for standards in public life.

The Nationalist Party also congratulated Hyzler, a former parliamentary secretary in the Fenech Adami government between 1999 - 2003, saying it was confident he would have a positive impact on the work of the Court of Auditors.