The budgetary committee of the European Court of Auditors on Thursday overwhelmingly endorsed Malta's nomination of George Hyzler to serve as a member of the court.

The committee voted 25 in favour, two against and with one abstention after a hearing in which Hyzler, the outgoing Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, gave a presentation in which he spoke about his credentials and his wishes for the court.

Hyzler's hearing was held after that of the Cypriot nominee. He replied to various questions, where he said he was in favour of full disclosure of the interests of the members of the court.

A final vote on the nomination will be taken by the plenary of the European Parliament early next month.

In his address, Hyzler explained that after serving as a junior minister in a PN administration and in the Public Accounts Committee, he retired from politics 20 years ago and subsequently held various offices including chairman of the board of governors of the Malta Arbitration Centre, president of the Chamber of Advocates, member of the Commission for the Administration of Justice, member of the Judicial Appointments Committee and chairman of the ethics commission for advocates.

More recently he became Malta's first standards commissioner, where, he explained, he had taken bold decisions to expose shortcomings in ethical behaviour and conduct across the political divide, strongly and fairly.

He said that through the European Court of Auditors he wished to play a part in realising the aspiration expressed by EP president Roberta Metsola when she stated “I want people to believe in Europe. To re-capture that sense of hope and enthusiasm in our project. To stand up for those values that unite us as Europeans”.

He explained that the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility, in this post-pandemic period will provide new audit challenges that will require a departure from traditional audit approaches, with even more emphasis on performance auditing.

"If nominated as a member of ECA I shall certainly bring the expertise and experiences of my entire career to my role in enhancing vigilance and – combatting fraud and corruption– especially in those areas where risks are higher."

Hyzler's nomination to the European Court of Auditors was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela at the end of January. The six-year term of the current Maltese representative to the court, Leo Brincat, expires in September and is not being renewed.

Abela had denied claims that Hyzler was being 'kicked upstairs' in view of his findings as standards Commissioner, saying instead that the nomination was being made with an eye on consensus and because Hyzler had the right qualities for the post.