The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has proposed an overhaul of the rules guiding the appointment of persons of trust by ministers and parliamentary secretaries, saying the government’s legislative efforts were “a major step backwards”.

According to commissioner George Hyzler, a Bill currently pending before parliament was not properly addressing the issue and may be constitutionally challenged in court because no changes to the constitution were being proposed.

Hyzler made his comments in a document he has issued with guidelines on the engagement of persons of trust, the legal definition given to such employees and his reaction to Bill 159 currently being discussed in parliament.

The Maltese government employs an estimated 700 people as persons of trust, politically appointed individuals, and consultants.

Hyzler expressed concern that through a proposed change in the definition given to a person of trust, many of those engaged in this position would no longer fall under his remit and he would not be able to investigate any allegations of wrongdoing.

It defines persons of trust as being any employee or person engaged directly from outside the public service and the public sector to act as consultants and staff in the private secretariat of a minister or parliamentary secretary.

This means that members of the public service or the civil service who became persons of trust would no longer fall under the wing of the Standards Commissioner.

Furthermore, the new definition is limited to persons of trust who are engaged from outside the public administration and, therefore, persons in positions of trust – those who are also serving public employees – will no longer be subject to the Act, whatever the nature of their duties.

According to Hyzler, these are “a major step backwards”.

Under the Standards in Public Life Act, the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life can investigate breaches of ethics by MPs and persons of trust.

The term “person of trust” is generally understood as referring to political appointees – individuals who have been employed by the government of the day without a call for applications.

The government of the day uses one of three mechanisms to engage the services of a particular person without going through a competitive selection process: employing the person on the basis of trust; awarding the person a contract for services as a consultant or adviser by means of a direct order, or appointing the person as chairperson or member of an official board or committee, including the board of directors of a public entity.

Most persons of trust hold positions in the private secretariats of ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

The prime minister can have 37 persons in his private secretariat while ministers can have up to 19 and up to 11 for parliamentary secretaries.

All secretariat staff and associated units are chosen on the basis of trust but not all are officially classified as persons of trust. This term is generally reserved for those engaged directly from outside the public administration.

Those who were already employed in public administration before being engaged in secretariats are officially classified as persons holding “positions of trust”.

In October, Hyzler wrote to all MPs expressing concern that Bill 159 will permit appointments on trust in any occupational group of public employees, as long as they remain unfilled through public calls for applications.

He predicted this would lead to the recruitment of an increasing number of persons of trust, all of whom would owe their jobs to ministers, and many of whom would not necessarily be qualified or fit for their posts.

“This would politicise Maltese public administration and result in the further lowering of standards of ethical conduct and service delivery,” he had written in his letter.