Former prime minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday that he was “heartbroken” about the way his time in office came to an end in January, admitting it was not the ending he wanted.

Speaking on Labour’s ONE TV a day after resigning from parliament, Muscat said that he wanted his final moments in power to be “better”. However, he decided to step down as prime minister because it was what was needed at the time “for the good of the country”.

“The ending was not what I wanted. I wanted the last part to be better and I am heartbroken about the way it ended. History will judge us. The situation was such, at that moment, that for the good of the country, I had to take responsibility for my actions and those of others.

“I believe this was the best decision for the country,” Muscat said.

Muscat resigned as prime minister following the arraignment of Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, amid accusations of having protected people linked to the murder and claims of government corruption in major contracts such as those for the power station and the management of public hospitals.

On what he would like to see improve in Parliament, Muscat said he would like to see parliamentary privilege removed, the introduction of quotas for a stronger presence by women a,nd MPs stepping down after 15 years.

COVID-19 and the government’s decisions

Acknowledging there is no set of instructions on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Muscat said the government made “good decisions”.

“I think the government was right to re-open schools. This generation missed a year of schooling and we need to make sure this is addressed. I think the way the government did things is good. Everyone makes mistakes but it is a rational way of doing things,” the former prime minister said, urging common sense.

As for the economic impact of the pandemic, he said that now was not the time for a financial surplus. Now was the time for the government to spend, protecting the economy and jobs.

He went on to say he hoped the age of compulsory education is raised, saying 16 is too young to see children leave school.

“Education is for life while a job might not be there tomorrow. So, to young people I say: Study!”

Still opposed to Valletta theatre design

Muscat also revealed he remains against the way the former Teatru Rjaal in Valletta was planned as part of Renzo Piano's designed for City Gate.

"I am a man of principle. I spoke against the open theatre and so I only went there once because I’m still against its design.

"That is principle. So, whoever spoke against the Central Link should not use it now," he said, with reference to the road being built between Mrieħel and Rabat.

During the interview, Muscat also said he was still in contact with a number of EU leaders, without giving details.

He also had some advice for the PN. The party could start hoping to move forward when it learned to end hate, he said. The minute they stop being hateful and jealous, they might be able to start afresh, he said.

"We need to look ahead by spreading love not hate. We are the workers’ party and we must continue to be that," he said of the Labour Party.