A new exhibition by artist Vince Briffa will open this week at Arthall, Gozo. Out of Time presents a collection of works on paper and mixed-media paintings selected from the last 10 years of the artist’s studio production, including work produced during the COVID-19 lockdown. The exhibition centres on the artist’s ongoing concern with our relationship with time and what it means for a human being to exist temporally in the stretch that we call our lifetime.

Briffa was born in Malta in 1958. He lives and works in Malta. In 2000 he graduated with an MA in Fine Arts from Leeds University, UK, and in 2009 obtained his PhD from the University of Preston, UK. From 2011 to today, Briffa is head of the Department of Digital Arts at the University of Malta.

Untitled from the Lichtung series, mixed media on canvas

In his own words: “My work centres on the co-existence of dualities. It treads blurred borders and investigates uncertain divides between opposing poles. It synthesises extremities and acts as a seam that binds together disparate realities. Uncertain of its own actuality, it questions its own being.

“I am not a painter or sculptor, I am also not a filmmaker or a writer. I produce ‘work’. It is my vocabulary. It is the vehicle that best embodies my thoughts and connects all my creative output.”

Due to the uncertain circumstances, there will be no opening night event or meeting with the artist. However, the artist and the gallerist, apart from the opening hours of the gallery, will be available by appointment.

Out of Time, an exhibition by Vince Briffa, will run from September 11 to October 11 at Arthall, 8, Agius de Soldanis Street, Victoria. Opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday 10am-1pm and 5-7pm and Sunday 10am-noon. The gallery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. All artworks may be viewed online at arthallgozo.com. For enquiries, e-mail Marta Obiols Fornell at arthallgozo@gmail.com or call 7705 1564.

Memory of an Island from the Swath series, mixed media on board

Untitled from the Lichtung series, oil on panel

Exhibition poster for Out of Time

Untitled from the Swath series, mixed media on paper

Untitled from the Lichtung series, mixed media on wood

Untitled from the Swath series, oil and mixed media on canvas

Untitled from the Lichtung series, oil on canvas