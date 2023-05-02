A Maltese athlete says he has become the first person to run 365km across Sicily, almost a year after he had to bow out of the same challenge.

Stephen Sammut Nurminen ran from Syracuse on Sicily's southeast coast to Marsala in the west - a distance almost the equivalent of nine back-to-back marathons.

The 37-year-old ultra-runner began the challenge at midnight on Friday and completed it 70 hours later.

He had attempted the run last August but had to give up at 240km with blistered feet and an exhausted body.

Stephen 'fueling up' on Sunday before running the last stretch of his challenge. Photo: Stephen Sammut Nurminen

Speaking to Times of Malta on Tuesday, Sammut Nurminen said he was "super happy", particularly because he hadn't managed to complete the challenge last year.

“It was an experience of a lifetime," he said.

He is the first known person to run from one side of Sicily to the other, and he also believes it is the longest distance ever covered by a Maltese athlete.

He said his success was partly due to running in cooler temperatures this time around. Last year, the intense Sicilian heat was too much for him that at the 40km mark he fainted.

Stephen Sammut Nurminen had to drop out of the same challenge last year, due to exhaustion.

“This time, I also had better preparation leading up to the run as last year many things were left to the end, and this drained me mentally before I had even started the run," he said.

To prepare for the mammoth challenge, Sammut Nurminen trained four to six hours per day during the past four months. Training included running, strength and conditioning and indoor cycling.

For mental preparation, he practiced breathing exercises and "zoning out" for up to half an hour a day.

The athlete took up the challenge to raise money for 2,000 meals for Soup Kitchen OFM in Valletta.

Powered by bananas, peanut butter and McDonalds

His meals consisted of bananas, sports gels, carb drinks, pasta, rice, crackers, peanut butter and energy balls.

But that changed after he hit 100km.

RELATED STORIES He circled a track for 24 hours… to donate 770 meals to soup kitchen

Athlete completes 16-hour Christmas run in aid of soup kitchen

“I could not stand to see another banana! And for some strange reason I started to crave chicken, which is funny because I stopped eating meat over two years ago,” he said.

He also snuck in a quick Mcdonald’s meal during one of his breaks.

Sammut Nurminen said that his lowest point throughout the three day run was during the last 30km.

The 37-year-old ran across the coast of Sicily to raise 2,000 meals for the Soup Kitchen in Valletta. Photo: Stephen Sammut Nurminen

“My mind realised that we were close to the finish, and started to relax, which as a result I started to feel the pain I was ignoring for the last 200km,” he said.

But it was all worth it in the end when he approached Marsala, and his father presented a special gift, a plaque that read: “Stephen Sammut Nurminen ran 365km from Siracusa to Marsala for charity”.

The plaque Sammut Nurminen's father surprised him with. Photo: Stephen Sammut Nurminen

Sammut Nurminen took up the challenge to raise 2,000 meals for Soup Kitchen OFM in Valletta.

So far, the ultra-runner has collected over €3,000, enough funds for 700 meals at the Soup Kitchen.

“I would like to help less fortunate people and taking on these types of challenges gives me the opportunity to do just that, and I really hope we manage to raise some more funds to reach our goal.”

Donations can be sent through the GoFundMe page.