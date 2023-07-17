A career fair this weekend will offer young people who have completed secondary education a chance to explore different industries and educational institutions.

The "I Choose" fair on Friday afternoon, and Saturday will be held at the Excelsior Hotel in Floriana.

During the two-day event, year 11s can explore 40 stands representing different professions, industries and educational institutions.

"Our youths are able to choose their future by themselves," education minister Clifton Grima said.

Working professionals will be helping young people at the fair to evaluate and inform themselves, Grima said.

Having recently received their O-level results and completed compulsory education, 15 and 16-year-olds have to choose the next step in their career paths. They can either further their studies in post-secondary institutions or begin working.

Throughout the fair, speakers from various sectors will hold talks about a career in their industry.

"Careers in the EU," "A career with the Malta police," and "Careers in sport," are among the 24 talks being held on Friday and Saturday.

Attendees can also book appointments with careers guidance practitioners to "discuss difficulties and doubts related to their career path".

Speaking Monday morning, Grima said that students are receiving the necessary tools to reach their potential.

"This event is a clear example of how we are helping our children to succeed," Grima said.