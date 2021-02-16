Vincenzo Potenza has issued a rallying cry to the Floriana players to ensure they can turn around the club’s fortunes this season after the Italian mentor was handed the reins of the team for a second time yesterday.

The Greens yesterday re-appointed Potenza as their first-team coach just less than two months from his resignation late last year.

The Greens were on the look-out for a new first-team coach after last week John Buttigieg, the man who had taken over the reins of the team following the departure of Potenza, had decided to resign in the aftermath of the team’s elimination from the FA Trophy to Sta Lucia.

In a statement, Floriana FC said that they are confident that the former Senglea Athletic coach will be able to re-inject much needed self-belief into the players as they look to climb up the standings.

“Enzo Potenza has returned to Floriana FC as Head Coach for the rest of the 2020-21 season,” the club said in a statement.

