Updated 10.10am

Mika, the four-year-old Chow Chow who went missing on Sunday evening has been found after a family member returning from work spotted her in the Maghtab area.

Speaking to Times of Malta on Thursday morning, Mika’s owner Dylan Drago said that it was actually a family member, Nicole Drago, who spotted Mika’s fluffy silhouette in the early hours of the morning.

“My cousin Nicole had just finished working, she’s an independent taxi driver, and was returning to her home in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq,” he said.

Mika can be seen having a nap at home while cuddling one of her toys. Photo: Dylan Drago

“Rather than passing through the main roads, she was driving leisurely in the Magħtab area when she spotted a white fluffy tail.

”Unfortunately, Mika ran away when Nicole tried to give chase on foot, but by that time Dylan, his father and uncles were already on their way.

“We found her within minutes, she was so scared,” Drago said.

“The moment I saw her, Nicole and I were crying with joy. It was a moment of relief for all of us.”

Mika has now been reunited with her family. Photo: Kurt Drago

“I got on the ground to comfort her, keep her safe and reassure her that the ordeal was over. Then I was able to carry her off and take her home.”

Drago thanked Times of Malta and other media outlets who reported on the case as he believed that somebody had taken Mika, but that pressure from increased public awareness had encouraged them to let her go.

“Honestly, had we not gotten all of this attention I don’t think getting her back would have been possible. Mika herself seems to be doing well and has settled back at home and is catching up on some much-needed rest.

In a fresh snap, Mika can be seen having a nap in her home while cuddling one of her toys.

The family has offered the €1,500 reward money to Nicole.

“She refused it of course,” Drago said, “But we want to help her out in her new business, so no regrets whatsoever.”