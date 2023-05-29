Nationalist MP Rebekah Borg has received an apology from Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo for a 'distasteful' remark he made about her in parliament.

The comment was made last week as Borg rose to ask the minister a parliamentary question.

In a video Borg shared on social media, Bartolo can be heard telling Social Housing Minister Roderick Galdes sitting next to him "oh god, I detest this one with a passion man" (ilalla, di, di, jien ma naħmilhiex saħta man). It appeared that the minister did not realise that his microphone was switch on.

Bartolo had just finished answering a parliamentary question by Borg and the PN MP indicated she wanted to ask a supplementary question.

On Facebook, Borg said: "You forgot to switch off the microphone Minister Clayton Bartolo. Is this acceptable behaviour from a minister, in parliament, when all I did was ask a question?"

Bartolo hasn't commented on the issue but Borg said the minister had apologised to her in an email, and she would ask for the apology to be included in the records of the House.

In the email, he said he wanted to "apologise to you personally for a comment that was not appropriate within the spirit of the parliamentary sitting".

Borge said that while she was not impressed by the comment, especially as she was only doing her job, she accepted the apology.

"I will be registering the apology in parliament officially, since the comment was made there. I just hope I will be left to do my job without receiving snide comments like this, which only got caught because the mic was left on," she said.