A man accused of having strangled his partner gave a bizarre account to the police of what happened on the night of the murder last year.

Michael Emmanuel is accused of having murdered mother-of-seven Maria Lourdes Agius but has pleaded legal insanity.

The claim has been contested by the attorney general, and jurors have to determine whether the accused was legally insane when he allegedly strangled his partner in their bed in the early hours of September 15.

Chief investigator Inspector James Grech said that in the initial interrogation the accused was non-cooperative, repeatedly saying “I don’t know” when questioned.

When it was pointed out that there were marks around the victim’s neck, the man once insisted, “I don’t have anything to say,” adding that fingerprints would prove his innocence.

Besides, how could he strangle the woman with a painful injury to his knuckles? he had told the police.

He had also made reference to an episode the previous February when he had returned home to find Maria Lourdes quarrelling with her mother. She later appeared breathless in bed, prompting the accused to nudge her for some five minutes to wake her up.

She finally had taken a deep breath, told him to leave her in peace and slept.

Her three-year old daughter later told him, “mother has died,” the accused said under police interrogation.

Change of heart

But some two-and-a-half hours after the first statement, Mr Emmanuel appeared to have a change of heart, telling the inspector, “I want to tell you the truth,” recounting what had allegedly taken place inside the couple’s bedroom on that September night.

He told the police that Maria Lourdes had woken up at about 2am, fetched a small cross and told him: “Your father (possibly referring to God) gave you a woman.”

Then, putting the cross upon her neck, she had told him to “press a little.”

Mr Emmanuel that that kneeling beside her, he had “pressed really softly,” on the cross and “she did not wake up.”

The accused had insisted that he had done as she had willed.

“I was scared. She started saying something and covered her face with the blanket. She struggled a little bit. Then she was dead….” The accused had told the police.

He added: “Look I have no scratches,” as though to prove that there had been no struggle.

Faced with the fact that the victim had a bruised neck, the man had insisted, “No. I didn’t press a lot.”

The relationship breakdown

Mr Emmanuel told the police that his partner really loved him.

He had explained how on that same night, she had allegedly confessed that her youngest child, a couple of months old, had been fathered by another man.

Knowing that he had fallen in love with another “young mother from Marsaxlokk,” Maria Lourdes had viewed herself as “an obstacle” to the man’s happiness. “Go and be happy with her,” she had allegedly told him.

The inspector said the couple’s relationship had begun when the victim had met Mr Emmanuel at St Julian’s and had afterwards spent a few days at his flat.

Although she had at first offered him sexual favours against payment, the two had struck up a relationship.

Shortly after their first meeting, Maria Lourdes discovered that she was pregnant, bearing a child which was not the accused’s but who he had willingly accepted to raise as his own.

Two other children were born after that, the last a few months before the alleged murder.

Over the last year, the woman had changed, showing no interest in his work and life, constantly nagging him to “get money.” Mr Emmanuel had not been happy with the way his partner was caring for the kids, the court heard.

On September 13, two days before the alleged murder, the umpteenth violent row had broken out at the couple’s home, which escalated to the point that Maria Lourdes’ mother had stepped in, throwing a knife at Mr Emmanuel as he was allegedly punching and kicking her daughter.

Later, the elderly lady had told the police how she had not intended to strike Mr Emmanuel but simply to make him stop. She was punched on the head for her act. The man had subsequently denied having hit her.

After that incident, the man had ordered mother and daughter out of the flat. “Go away from here you crazy family. Go away,” he had allegedly shouted.

The elderly woman had later told the police how they had returned to their home after being treated in hospital and had changed the lock under police instructions.

However, Maria Lourdes had still let him in when he turned up the next day, kicking the front door and demanding to see his child. The elderly woman later recalled that she had “not been comfortable” with Mr Emmanuel sleeping under the same roof and could barely sleep.

She had told the police that on the fateful night, around 2am, she had heard an argument inside the couple’s bedroom which, however, had stopped suddenly. Afterwards, she had heard Mr Emmanuel going up and down from the roof.

When she bumped into him the next morning, he had told her, “Lourdes is not here. She went out,” rousing the woman’s suspicion.

Psychiatrists testify

Two psychiatrists who had examined Michael Emmanuel when he was remanded in custody also gave evidence.

Joseph Spiteri, forensic psychiatrist at Mount Carmel,who examined the patient nine days after the alleged murder, testified that he had met a young man with “delusions of grandeur” and paranoia.

He claimed to have constant contact with God, that his partner had killed herself, that he clearly heard God’s voice and that he spoke to his dead father.

All these factors were a reflection of the patient’s thought processes which showed him to be psychotic, needing anti-psychotic medication.

Claire Axiaq, consultant psychiatrist at Mount Carmel Hospital, testified that she had noted highly religious character.

The man had also told the doctor that he heard God calling him, mentioning one instance when he had been cutting weeds back in his homeland, Ivory Coast.

The patient had been quite emotional, telling the doctor that his partner had killed herself and acting under the delusion that his father was controlling him.

He had admitted how he had killed the woman with a cross which he believed was transmitting shocks to her, the whole process having taken some 30 minutes, Dr Axiaq continued.

By the time the accused was discharged from the Forensic Unit in October 2018, on potent medication, he was not psychotic, not depressed and not suicidal, the doctor explained.

The man was re-admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital in April 2019 and was still on anti-psychotics.

The trial resumes on Thursday with the prosecution’s reply, final arguments by the defence, followed by Madam Justice Scerri Herrera’s final address to the jury.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Matthew Xuereb are prosecuting.

Lawyers Marc Sant and Dustin Camilleri are defence counsel.