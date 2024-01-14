Guenther Steiner admitted Saturday that his sacking as Haas F1 team principal came as a shock, claiming “I didn’t see it coming”.

The colourful 58-year-old was axed by owner Gene Haas following a 2023 season which saw the team finish 10th and last in the world championship.

“Obviously nobody was happy with the results in 2023 but I didn’t see this coming,” Steiner told Sky Sports News.

“I knew that the renewal of my contract was coming up and then when a renewal is coming up it can be that it’s not getting renewed.”

