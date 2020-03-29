Prime Minister Robert Abela said Sunday that changes to COVID-19 measures for the elderly and the vulnerable, announced on Friday, had followed unanimous Cabinet approval after 'feedback' from the public, and there was no rift with Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The government on Friday considerably eased the measures, which would have seen all those aged over 65 and anybody living with them, confined to their homes.

The measures had been announced by Fearne 24 hours before.

“When I heard criticism that we changed our position and that Fearne and me disagreed, I would have laughed had the issue not been so serious. These claims make no sense. We met on Wednesday and looked at a snapshot of the situation. We agreed on a number of measures and then had a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“On Thursday we announced the measures but then we listened to the people and we issued the legal notice after having received certain feedback. That is why on Friday we had a Cabinet meeting and we sat down, discussed people’s reactions and we fine-tuned the measures. We agreed, unanimously, and on Friday I announced the measures.

“This is an unprecedented situation. We listened to the people,” Abela told an interviewer on ONE TV.

Earlier the prime minister said he does not want to have to call a nationwide lockdown, confirming he has resisted such a measure from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Abela recalled that weeks ago, the doctors' union had urged him to call a lockdown but he resisted.

As long as people followed the authorities’ advice, calling a lockdown as part of efforts to control the spread of coronavirus could be counterproductive, he said.

“We could have called a lockdown weeks ago but by now people would have started getting restless.

“The results confirm that we are on the right track. But it all comes down to the people and how much they obey the authorities’ instructions. It all depends on this,” Abela said.

Urging people to heed the authorities’ advice and stay inside as much as possible while observing social distancing when out and about, Abela said the low number of cases in recent days did not mean anything.

If anything, he said, they were of some concern because he feared people would start ignoring the experts’ advice.

“The low number of tests are good because they prove we’re doing things right but the numbers are also of concern because I fear people will not obey the rules,” Abela said.

Referring to comments by the World Health Organisation that Malta’s efforts should serve as a model to other countries, the prime minister said this served as a “certificate of excellence”.

Nonetheless, the coming weeks were still crucial and everyone should continue to make an extra effort, he said.

‘We will do more’

Abela said the government will continue to unveil other financial aid measures in the coming weeks to ensure workers are supported.

Referring to the aid package rolled out on Wednesday evening and which will ee the government subsidising private companies in sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak to the tune of €800 per month per employee, Abela said this confirmed the government had faith in workers.

“I am very proud of this ambitious package. Some criticised us for being too ‘aggressive’ and giving too much.

“I disagree…the measures were costed and we will not be using up the so-called war chest just yet,” Abela said.

Please obey all the rules, so that we can all enjoy summer

He said Gozo received more financial assistance because the impact on the island has been greater.

Abela went on to warn the Gozitans not to take the authorities’ advice lightly simply because the numbers there were significantly lower than those in Malta.

Thanking the “majority of the public” for following instructions, Abela said the outbreak has “reset our basic values”.

"We were at a point where some priorities were being sidelined. This moment has redefined unity and while money is important to live comfortably, we know now this is not a priority.

“Please obey all the rules, so that we can all enjoy summer.”