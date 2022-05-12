Eurovision hopeful Emma Muscat is confident she can make it to the festival's final despite the bookies' predictions that she could narrowly miss out.

"I don't pay too much attention to the odds to be quite honest. Whatever happens, happens," she said as she gears up for Thursday night's 9pm semi-final.

"I do think I will qualify," she told Eurovision website Eurovision World.

Bookies give the 22-year-old a 49% chance of qualifying with her song I am what I am and have her placed in the 11th spot.

Only 10 countries of the 18 participating on Thursday evening will move on to the final show that will be held on Saturday.

Malta has made it through to the final in the past two song contests and last failed to do so in 2018.

'I am staying positive'

Meanwhile, in a short comment to TVM on her way to the Turin stage, Muscat said she is staying off her phone all day to avoid seeing any comments as part of her efforts to stay positive.

"I am happy and eager to get on the stage. As always, I will do my best and whatever happens, happens. I cannot do much else other than give it my all," Muscat said.

Ukraine is currently the favourite to win this year's show, with the UK and Italy also expected to be among the top three. The festival is being held at the Palo Olimpico stage in Turin after Italy's Maneskin won the contest in 2021.

Muscat won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with the song Out of Sight, although this song was later dropped and Muscat will be participating with the song I am what I am.

What can viewers expect from the performance?

Muscat is expected to kick off Thursday's performance sitting at her piano before moving on to the centre of the stage to perform alongside her backup dancers.

The singer said that the audience "can expect everything" during her performance.

"There's an intimate moment of me at the piano, there's a part on top of the piano where I am conquering my life and the moment and there's a fun part closer to the audience with my backup dancers. It's actually all of the parts of me that I love.

"I love being at the piano and also dancing," Muscat said.

Emma's mirrored dress has a special meaning. Photo: EBU

As for her outfit, Muscat will be wearing a custom-made dress made out of small mirrors that took around five weeks to make.

"The platform, the dress, and the piano are made of mirrors which reflect ourselves. Every shape is different but, at the same time, they're all the same," she revealed.

The 18 semi-finalists.

Where can I watch the show?

The show can also be followed on the Eurovision Song Contest's YouTube page.

The semi-final kicks off at 9pm and Muscat will be performing in sixth place.

The jury has already cast its vote following a performance by all of Thursday's semi-finalists held on Wednesday evening.

Their scores will be added to those that come via televoting. All countries in Thursday's semi-final along with the three qualified countries Germany, Spain, and United Kingdom can vote on Thursday.