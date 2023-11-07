An argument that started when a boy kicked a ball into the back of a truck spiralled out of control on Sunday and ended up with a man allegedly brandishing a gun and a woman suffering a facial injury.

The incident took place on Sunday outside Hamrun football nursery ground at around 12:30pm.

Chantelle Casha, a 35-year-old mother from Msida, had been accompanying her 10-year-old son. As she stepped out of a bar at Alexander Street she found her son being told off by a woman who turned to her saying, “you have an arrogant child.”

The boy had apparently been kicking a ball onto an open truck belonging to the woman’s father and was then clambering aboard to retrieve his ball.

The argument escalated and the boy’s grandad, David Micallef, 59, stepped into the fray which allegedly snowballed as other people also joined in.

The woman who first argued with the child’s mother ended up with a deep cut on her eyebrow that needed suturing.

At one point, the granddad allegedly went into his home on the same street and emerged on the balcony, brandishing a firearm, warning those brawling below that he would empty it on them.

David Micallef and his daughter Chantelle Casha were both arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. They were charged with insulting and threatening the victim, assaulting her as well as causing her grievous injuries. Micallef was separately charged with causing others fear of violence, carrying a weapon while committing a crime against the person and failing to abide by his licence conditions.

The court was told that after the incident, police had searched Micallef’s residence and found seven registered firearms which were all seized.

Prosecuting Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa said the injured woman had not attributed her facial injury to either of the two accused, saying that she had been hit by father and daughter.

But the deep cut on her eyebrow could only have been inflicted by a man, the victim had claimed.

The whole episode had been caught on CCTV footage from the street.

Both co-accused pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €4500 each.

Casha, who has a secretarial job at a law firm, was ordered to sign the bail book once weekly and to abide by a curfew between 10pm and 6am.

Her father, unemployed, was ordered to sign the bail book twice weekly and under a curfew between 10pm and 8am.

“I don’t want cowboys and Indians on our streets,” remarked the magistrate.

“We should introduce a subject on how to respect each other…we need to nurture a sense of tolerance among us…And disciplining our children is important. We must not give in to all that our children claim and wage war.”

“All authorities deserve respect- teachers, doctors, nurses, Transport Malta officials, wardens, police, all!”

AG lawyers Joseph Camilleri Azarov and Jurgen Dalli also prosecuted.