Seven months after much-loved paediatric cancer specialist Victor Calvagna died after he was hit by a car while running – in an accident that shocked the country – his wife has spoken about her determination not to let anger poison her life and that of their daughters.

In a candid interview, Carmen Calvagna spoke about the emotional roller coaster she has been through since the accident: regret for not having insisted enough, that fatal night, that he doesn’t go running in the wind.

Anger at him for not knowing better. Anger at whoever was behind the wheel of the car that hit him. Anger at not knowing what happened. And the haunting “what-if?” when the family had to pull the plug a week after he was declared brain dead following the accident.

But Carmen, 59, does not want to be angry. Especially since her husband’s legacy is built on love – he was one of the founders of the Puttinu Cares Foundation that offers support to cancer patients and their families.

Victor, 63, was hit by a car in Qawra on December 28 last year. He was declared brain dead and died a week later. His organs were donated.

“He loved life. He would never have been happy living a life where he could not move or was bed bound,” says Carmen, sitting in the living room of their Mosta home surrounded by memories and family photos.

Across the hallway there is his study – “his shrine” she says – where she left things untouched. His bed slippers are still there and, beside them, the tiny slippers of their three-year-old granddaughter Leah who misses her “nannu Vic”.

Carmen Calvagna: “Therapy has helped me accept that he is gone”.

Speaking for the first time at length since the accident, Carmen talks about learning to live a life without Victor – whom she met when she was 16 years old and he was a 21-year-old first year medical student.

The evening they met, a friend of his had managed to drag him away from his studies. They clicked immediately and, sometime later, they went out on their first date. They went to watch a film.

How Puttinu Cares started

“I remember that day I missed the bus and he paid for my taxi back home,” she recalls with a memory-filled smile. They dated for nine years before getting married 35 years ago.

Victor, who by then had graduated as a doctor, went on to specialise in paediatrics and then in oncology.

It was when he was in Sutton, to specialise in oncology, that Puttinu Cares was born. His wife and their two daughters, Francesca and Rebecca, joined him there for just over a year.

“While there he saw that there were Maltese – children and adults – who were suffering. Back then there was not the support of NGOs and government there is today. Some Maltese patients were alone in a foreign hospital and did not know the language. Some were there at length and had to sell their home. We saw a lot of suffering.

“One of his professors encouraged him to start a support group for parents of children with cancer on his return. That was how it started,” she recalls.

Victor remained in close contact with UK doctors and professors and attended various conferences over the years.

As the years passed, Puttinu Cares grew to what we know it today – it has supported thousands of Maltese patients, children and adults, who had to travel to the UK for treatment.

Meanwhile, as Victor progressed in his career, he always made time for his family.

“He doted on our daughters a lot. He was always kissing them, even as adults. I recently dreamt about him. I have not dreamt much about him since he left us. But recently I dreamt that he came home after training and he called the ward – as he would have done. In the dream I was angry he was taking so long.

“Then he walked upstairs and checked on the children and kissed them as he used to do, before he came to our room,” she says.

Victor worked in a very emotional field dealing with sick children and the ripple effects of their illness on their families.

“He tried not to bring the problems of the ward home. But it was hard. They called from the ward day and night. He worried for patients and at night, sometimes, he was restless as he would be dreaming about them,” she says adding that sports provided a release valve for him.

He was always active. Initially he played a lot of football and over recent years he started doing triathlons.

‘The shock of my life’

“On the day of the accident it was windy. Our elder daughter was here before he left to train. She asked him where he was going in such wind. But we did not insist. That is a regret since there had been times when we insisted, and he listened.

“He left. By the time our daughter drove home to Marsascala and settled down they called me to tell me there had been an accident. That was always my fear since in Malta, unfortunately, there is nowhere to run. Runners and cyclists have to train on the road…

“I went to hospital and was told: he is brain dead. There’s no hope. That was the shock of my life. You have to accept it. He spent a week like that. It was very hard. There were no signs of life on the machines. Then we decided to donate his organs and switch off.

“It was a very difficult decision. It shattered me. I still question: what if there had been a miracle? I have a very strong faith. But God wanted him,” she says.

This all happened when their younger daughter, Rebecca, was in quarantine in the UK where she lives. So she could not say goodbye to her father.

After the accident their granddaughter Leah did not mention him for about a month. “I think she felt nannu Vic had left her. Now she is OK. And throws kisses to his photos,” says Carmen.

Victor Calvagna’s memory lives on in many people.

‘He died doing what he loved’

As for Carmen, she had come to accept the loss but she is still navigating through the grief.

“I still find it difficult. He was always with me… Initially I closed up – I had to go throughpp it: the anger and tears, all of it. I could not speak about him. But therapy has helped me accept that he is gone,” she says.

“The initial anger was at him. He was not a child and knew what training involved. Runners run for time and he was a very bad loser… Anger because we still don’t know what happened. The inquiry is still ongoing.

“But I have told my daughters that I don’t want to live in anger.”

“I did not just lose a husband. We lost an exemplary father. Malta lost a dedicated doctor. His patients’ treatment and well-being always came first and took priority over everything else.

“Many people lost, not just me. His loss was big. He died doing what he loved most… sports… and his family… and his job.”